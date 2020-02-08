Alexandra Kuchler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alexandra Kuchler
Overview
Alexandra Kuchler is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Alexandra Kuchler works at
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 936-2000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexandra Kuchler?
I am thoroughly grateful for my time with Ms. Kuchler. While dealing with chronic health conditions, the death of a loved one, and other serious events in my life, I experienced a great deal of support, encouragement, a listening ear, and an advocate in Ms. Kuchler. It was catered to what I needed. I only left because we moved. I highly recommend her.
About Alexandra Kuchler
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699114314
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandra Kuchler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexandra Kuchler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Kuchler works at
6 patients have reviewed Alexandra Kuchler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Kuchler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Kuchler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Kuchler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.