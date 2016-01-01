Alexandra Krempa, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Krempa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexandra Krempa, PA
Overview
Alexandra Krempa, PA is a Physician Assistant in White Plains, NY.
Alexandra Krempa works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Alexandra Krempa, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265597892
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandra Krempa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexandra Krempa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Krempa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Krempa.
