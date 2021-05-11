Alexandra Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Kelly, PA-C
Alexandra Kelly, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bethesda, MD.
Alexandra Kelly works at
Potomac Physician Associates10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 100, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 493-4440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alex peformed my regular annual exam. She was very friendly, patient and thorough in her explanations. She answered all of my questions. I liked her as much or more than seeing the regular doctor.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1649815341
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.