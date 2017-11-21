Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-8413
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman?
I can not say enough good things about her. She was very pleasant and so thourough which is hard to find anymore. Most doctors I’ve seen are always in a rush to get it over with and move on or are just stiff and not very nice but she really tried her best to give me her opinion on what the problem could be and how to go about finding it as well as being extremely nice and patient with me. Highly recommend her for your next visit.
About Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801140983
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman works at
Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.