Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman, FNP

Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY. 

Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman works at AdvantageCare Physicians in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.
    4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-8413
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    
    About Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801140983
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman works at AdvantageCare Physicians in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman’s profile.

    Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Hoffmann-Steiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

