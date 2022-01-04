Dr. Heisler accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexandra Heisler, OD
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Heisler, OD is an Optometrist in Taylor, MI.
Dr. Heisler works at
Locations
1
Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - Taylor22395 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (734) 324-0996
2
P-cor LLC110 E 2nd St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 951-0100
3
Henry Ford OptimEyes1376 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-3380
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heisler was very professional and had an exceptional, calm physician manner. She was quite methodical in her procedural care and listened very carefully to my concerns. She also provided a referral for treatment for an issue that I raised with her. I would definitely recommend her to anyone in need of eye exams.
About Dr. Alexandra Heisler, OD
- Optometry
- English, Arabic
- 1922411651
Dr. Heisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Heisler works at
Dr. Heisler speaks Arabic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heisler, there are benefits to both methods.