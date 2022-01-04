See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Taylor, MI
Dr. Alexandra Heisler, OD is an Optometrist in Taylor, MI. 

Dr. Heisler works at Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - Taylor in Taylor, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Lake Orion, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - Taylor
    22395 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 324-0996
  2. 2
    P-cor LLC
    110 E 2nd St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 951-0100
  3. 3
    Henry Ford OptimEyes
    1376 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 693-3380
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 04, 2022
    Dr. Heisler was very professional and had an exceptional, calm physician manner. She was quite methodical in her procedural care and listened very carefully to my concerns. She also provided a referral for treatment for an issue that I raised with her. I would definitely recommend her to anyone in need of eye exams.
    Jan 04, 2022
    About Dr. Alexandra Heisler, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1922411651
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heisler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heisler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

