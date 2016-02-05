Alexandra Gerity, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Gerity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexandra Gerity, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alexandra Gerity, NP is an Other Provider in San Francisco, CA.
Alexandra Gerity works at
Locations
Lemonaid Health150 Spear St Ste 350, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (415) 295-8019
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was absolutely awesome today! Really knows her stuff and very confident! I will definitely be recommending her to everyone I know! -Dan H
About Alexandra Gerity, NP
- Other
- English
- 1912379033
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandra Gerity has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alexandra Gerity has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Gerity works at
2 patients have reviewed Alexandra Gerity. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Gerity.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Gerity, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Gerity appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.