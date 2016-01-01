See All Nurse Practitioners in Delray Beach, FL
Alexandra Gamble, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Alexandra Gamble, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alexandra Gamble, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL. 

Alexandra Gamble works at Doctors House Calla LLC in Delray Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Sherron Miller, ARNP
Sherron Miller, ARNP
2 (3)
View Profile
Nicholas Jackson, ARNP
Nicholas Jackson, ARNP
6 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors House Calla LLC
    55 Se 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 606-0227

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Alexandra Gamble?

Photo: Alexandra Gamble, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Alexandra Gamble, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Alexandra Gamble to family and friends

Alexandra Gamble's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Alexandra Gamble

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexandra Gamble, FNP-BC.

About Alexandra Gamble, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790301315
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alexandra Gamble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alexandra Gamble works at Doctors House Calla LLC in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Alexandra Gamble’s profile.

Alexandra Gamble has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Gamble.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Gamble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Gamble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Alexandra Gamble, FNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.