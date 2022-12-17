Alexandra Pack, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Pack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexandra Pack, PA-C
Overview
Alexandra Pack, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in New Port Richey, FL.
Alexandra Pack works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - New Port Richey8209 State Route 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (844) 237-8612Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spring Hill - Spring Hill Dr11021 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (844) 238-2259Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 14521 University Point Pl14521 University Point Pl, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexandra Pack?
The Practitioner and her assistant were very attentive and courteous. All concerns were addressed and questions answered. Appointment didn't feel rushed. Front desk staff pleasent.
About Alexandra Pack, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1164905196
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandra Pack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Alexandra Pack using Healthline FindCare.
Alexandra Pack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Pack works at
25 patients have reviewed Alexandra Pack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Pack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Pack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Pack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.