Alexandra Ferreira, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (2)
Overview

Alexandra Ferreira, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Alexandra Ferreira works at Compassion Pediatrics in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Compassion Pediatrics
    4445 S Semoran Blvd Ste A, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 203-8957

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Alexandra Ferreira, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487151643
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alexandra Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alexandra Ferreira works at Compassion Pediatrics in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Alexandra Ferreira’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Alexandra Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Ferreira.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Ferreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Ferreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

