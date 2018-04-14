Alexandra Epstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alexandra Epstein, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Alexandra Epstein, LMHC is a Counselor in New York, NY.
- 1 19 W 34th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 641-2670
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I went to Alexandra for about one year when she was at her Queens office. She helped me through the hardest time of my life. I went in a blubbering mess, and almost a year later, my confidence was high and I was able to function again. She always listens.
- Counseling
- English
- 1902016249
Alexandra Epstein accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexandra Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Alexandra Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Epstein.
