Alexandra Borsboom, AGPCNP-BC
Overview
Alexandra Borsboom, AGPCNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Magnolia, TX.
Locations
Magnolia Family Medicine6912 FM 1488 Rd Ste A, Magnolia, TX 77354 Directions (281) 356-1945Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Codie (Alexandra) is excellent! I see Codie for BioTe. It is pain free and great results everytime. I feel very comfortable everytime during my appointments, and would not think of going anywhere else. Codie is very thorough answering all questions, very knowledgeable, and always a pleasure to visit with.
About Alexandra Borsboom, AGPCNP-BC
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
- 1568822435
