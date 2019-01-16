See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Overview

Alexandra Blaine is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. 

Alexandra Blaine works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Medical Group East
    2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Alexandra Blaine

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1730613837
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alexandra Blaine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Alexandra Blaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alexandra Blaine works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Alexandra Blaine’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Alexandra Blaine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Blaine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Blaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Blaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

