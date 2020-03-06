See All Physicians Assistants in Plano, TX
Alexandra Blaeser, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Alexandra Blaeser, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX. 

Alexandra Blaeser works at Orlin & Cohen Medical Specialists Group in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atticism Group
    3028 Communications Pkwy Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 204-8391
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2020
    I have been coming to this office and seeing Alex Blaeser for more then a year now. When I say she and her team have completely changed my life, I mean it. Alex is truly an amazing psychiatrist and is very easy to talk to. She listens unbelievably well and has given me great advice and information every time I see her. I feel like she truly cares about my health and that means everything to me. To add, the front office staff there is also amazing. They're always so nice and willing to help if I have any questions at all. They always call me back and I just cannot say enough about everyone that works here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
    Zach — Mar 06, 2020
    Photo: Alexandra Blaeser, PA-C
    About Alexandra Blaeser, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154860450
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexandra Blaeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexandra Blaeser works at Orlin & Cohen Medical Specialists Group in Plano, TX. View the full address on Alexandra Blaeser’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Alexandra Blaeser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Blaeser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Blaeser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Blaeser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

