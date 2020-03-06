Alexandra Blaeser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alexandra Blaeser, PA-C
Alexandra Blaeser, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX.
Alexandra Blaeser works at
Atticism Group3028 Communications Pkwy Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (567) 204-8391Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
I have been coming to this office and seeing Alex Blaeser for more then a year now. When I say she and her team have completely changed my life, I mean it. Alex is truly an amazing psychiatrist and is very easy to talk to. She listens unbelievably well and has given me great advice and information every time I see her. I feel like she truly cares about my health and that means everything to me. To add, the front office staff there is also amazing. They're always so nice and willing to help if I have any questions at all. They always call me back and I just cannot say enough about everyone that works here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1154860450
