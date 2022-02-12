See All Nurse Practitioners in San Diego, CA
Alexandra Vite, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Alexandra Vite, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alexandra Vite, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Alexandra Vite works at UC San Diego Medical Center in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Janice Baietto, NP
Janice Baietto, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Uc San Diego Health
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 785-5992
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alexandra Vite?

    Feb 12, 2022
    I never usually post reviews online, but I just feel it is so important to share my family's experience because Alexandra, quite honestly, saved my child's life. She is truly an amazing provider, not only because her expertise working with children (it's obvious from the second you start talking to her that she really knows what she is talking about and is just so so knowledgeable) but also due to her ability to just be so genuinely kind and compassionate! From the second we started talking to Alexandra, it was obvious that she was different from all the other psychiatrists we had seen over the years. Not only is she able to connect with my kids in a way that no one else has but she's also someone my husband and I completely trust and feel confident with. I cannot put into words just how fortunate we feel to have found her. She is the reason my family has been able to reach a point of true healing and we will forever be grateful for the impact she's had on our lives!
    Cindy P. — Feb 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alexandra Vite, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Alexandra Vite, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alexandra Vite to family and friends

    Alexandra Vite's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alexandra Vite

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexandra Vite, NP.

    About Alexandra Vite, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780042002
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexandra Vite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Alexandra Vite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexandra Vite works at UC San Diego Medical Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Alexandra Vite’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Alexandra Vite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Vite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Vite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Vite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alexandra Vite, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.