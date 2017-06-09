Alexander Spritzer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexander Spritzer, PMHNP
Overview
Alexander Spritzer, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
- 1 20414 N 27th Ave Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 780-7619
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Young man & very polite, caring & I can't give enough praise, stars & words to describe my brief encounter with Alex! It's so very rare to find a PA NP or DR who actually treats you with such high politeness, care & honestly great compassion. I hope & pray nothing or anyone in his lifetime changes that. He's more than a 10 on the scale of 1-10 even though that's not the way that's supposed to go. 100%? Never counted if you say more than10, but he deserves 1M%! Tysvm Alex! ~Lynne~afterhours
About Alexander Spritzer, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366830234
