Dr. Alexander Sowa, DC
Overview
Dr. Alexander Sowa, DC is a Chiropractor in Lincoln, RI.
Dr. Sowa works at
Locations
Sowa Chiropractic Associates
48 FRONT ST, Lincoln, RI 02865
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alex Sowa is professional, friendly, and only chiropractor I trust to adjust my neck and back. I never have a problem getting an appointment especially when I am in severe pain and always leave there feeling relief.
About Dr. Alexander Sowa, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1487929626
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sowa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sowa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sowa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sowa works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sowa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sowa.
