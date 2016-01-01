Alexander Plado accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexander Plado, NP
Overview
Alexander Plado, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Alexander Plado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grand Canyon Family Medicine3960 E Riggs Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85249 Directions (480) 786-4441
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexander Plado?
About Alexander Plado, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366007700
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexander Plado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexander Plado works at
Alexander Plado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexander Plado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexander Plado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexander Plado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.