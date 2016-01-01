See All Nurse Practitioners in Bronx, NY
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Overview

Alexander Peguero-Medrano, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY. 

Alexander Peguero-Medrano works at Pisacano Eye in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pisacano Eye Surgery and Laser Specialists
    2590 Frisby Ave, Bronx, NY 10461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    About Alexander Peguero-Medrano, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033647623
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.