See All Physicians Assistants in Costa Mesa, CA
Alexander Mul, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Alexander Mul, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alexander Mul, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall B. Ketchum University.

Alexander Mul works at Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Costa Mesa Office
    3151 Airway Ave Ste G1, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-5550
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orange Office
    705 W La Veta Ave Ste 111, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-5550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Memorial Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alexander Mul?

    Sep 28, 2022
    Kind and understanding. Very compassionate and caring. I feel very lucky to have him as my Dr
    Jean McEwan — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alexander Mul, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Alexander Mul, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alexander Mul to family and friends

    Alexander Mul's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alexander Mul

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexander Mul, PA-C.

    About Alexander Mul, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649744665
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Marshall B. Ketchum University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Chapman University, Orange County
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexander Mul, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexander Mul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alexander Mul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Alexander Mul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexander Mul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexander Mul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexander Mul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alexander Mul, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.