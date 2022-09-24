Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC is a Chiropractor in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Mission Chiropractic Clinic11860 Vista del Sol Dr # 128, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 412-6677
Injury Medical & Chiropractic Clinic6440 Gateway Blvd E Ste B, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 775-2400Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday8:30am - 4:00pmSunday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient for over a year. Dr. Jimenez has been helping me with my spinal issues. Every visit he spends a little extra time to encourage me. Thank you and your staff again for everything. Y'all are wonderful!
About Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC
- Chiropractic
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Anti-Aging and Regerative Medicine
- Advanced Clinical Practice
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
