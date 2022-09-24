See All Chiropractors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC

Chiropractic
5 (79)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC is a Chiropractor in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Jimenez works at Injury Medical & Chiropractic in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Chiropractic Clinic
    11860 Vista del Sol Dr # 128, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 412-6677
  2. 2
    Injury Medical & Chiropractic Clinic
    6440 Gateway Blvd E Ste B, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 775-2400
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Arthritis
Acupuncture
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Atlas Orthogonal Technique Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Extremity Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Imaging Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Energy Technique Chevron Icon
Muscle-Testing With Torque Curves During Isometric and Isokinetic Exercise Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Manipulation Under Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strengthening Exercise Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez?

    Sep 24, 2022
    I have been a patient for over a year. Dr. Jimenez has been helping me with my spinal issues. Every visit he spends a little extra time to encourage me. Thank you and your staff again for everything. Y'all are wonderful!
    Garrett W — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jimenez to family and friends

    Dr. Jimenez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jimenez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC.

    About Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205907805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Of Anti-Aging and Regerative Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Advanced Clinical Practice
    Residency
    Internship
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jimenez works at Injury Medical & Chiropractic in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jimenez’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexander Jimenez, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.