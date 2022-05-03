Alexander Franchino, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexander Franchino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexander Franchino, PSY
Overview
Alexander Franchino, PSY is a Counselor in Fairfield, NJ.
Alexander Franchino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alexander P. Franchino59 Glen Ave, Fairfield, NJ 07004 Directions (973) 256-2080
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexander Franchino?
We have been working with Dr. Franchino and he has been very responsive, helpful, provides good guidance and suggestions. I am very happy to be working with him.
About Alexander Franchino, PSY
- Counseling
- English
- 1548420219
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexander Franchino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alexander Franchino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexander Franchino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexander Franchino works at
8 patients have reviewed Alexander Franchino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexander Franchino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexander Franchino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexander Franchino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.