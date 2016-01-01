Dr. Alexander Chervinsky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chervinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Chervinsky, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Chervinsky, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Chervinsky works at
Locations
NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Alexander Chervinsky, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1013971704
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chervinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chervinsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chervinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chervinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chervinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chervinsky, there are benefits to both methods.