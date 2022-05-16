Alexander Aguiar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alexander Aguiar, APRN
Overview
Alexander Aguiar, APRN is a Midwife in Oviedo, FL.
Alexander Aguiar works at
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Oviedo8000 Red Bug Lake Rd # 209, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexander Aguiar?
I would highly recommend Alexander Aguiar, he was extremely attentive and respectful during my first OB appointment. I appreciated his consideration and knowledge. He put my worries at ease and answered all of my questions. I felt like I was in great hands and taken care of.
About Alexander Aguiar, APRN
- Midwifery
- English
- 1801428446
