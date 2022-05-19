Dr. Alexa Fritz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexa Fritz, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alexa Fritz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Fritz works at
Locations
-
1
Merchants Way Dental Care8324 Merchants Way Unit 9, Jacksonville, FL 32222 Directions (904) 290-8645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fritz?
Check up after dental hygiene appointment. Both hygienist and Dr. were professional yet personable. They also were very informative.
About Dr. Alexa Fritz, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1326658683
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fritz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritz works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.