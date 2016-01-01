Dr. Walter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alex Walter, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Walter, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Walter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Krzys Chin Lmft L.l.c.1221 Kapiolani Blvd Ph 50, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 489-5919
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walter?
About Dr. Alex Walter, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750815114
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walter works at
Dr. Walter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.