Dr. Vanderschelden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alex Vanderschelden, DC
Overview
Dr. Alex Vanderschelden, DC is a Chiropractor in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 36461 Rancho Viejo Rd Suiete Ste 103, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (949) 388-1432
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanderschelden?
About Dr. Alex Vanderschelden, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1487132551
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderschelden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderschelden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderschelden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderschelden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.