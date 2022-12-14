Alex Rodriguez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alex Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alex Rodriguez, PA-C
Overview
Alex Rodriguez, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Riverview, FL.
Alex Rodriguez works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Riverview9598 Us Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (352) 423-7824Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez was extremely patient in answering my questions and provided great insights. Highly recommend!
About Alex Rodriguez, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Alex Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Alex Rodriguez using Healthline FindCare.
Alex Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Alex Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alex Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alex Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alex Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.