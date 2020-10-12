See All Nurse Practitioners in Little Rock, AR
Alex Matlock, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Alex Matlock, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Rock, AR. 

Alex Matlock works at Chi Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Chi Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates, PLLC - Little Rock
    6 Shackleford Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 (501) 500-5001
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Based on 1 ratings
    Oct 12, 2020
    I was very well cared for by Alex via telehealth. This was my first appointment with her, and I was very pleased. She listened to me and was caring and compassionate.
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114484417
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

