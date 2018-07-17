Alex Maese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alex Maese, FNP-BC
Overview
Alex Maese, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Locations
- 1 1641 N Zaragoza Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 996-5210
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! Very attentive. Great listener, answers questions with reasoning and ensures that we understand. My daughter had previously expressed gratitude and expressed so great about him to me,finally today I met him. Finally got to meet this great DR.
About Alex Maese, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952774523
