See All Physical Therapists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Alex Loch, DPT Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alex Loch, DPT

Physical Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alex Loch, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Loch works at Essentia Health-Therapy & Performance Center in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Therapy & Performance Center
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    5:30am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:30am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:30am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    5:30am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    5:30am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 6:30pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 6:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Loch?

    Jul 25, 2020
    Not only is Alex Loch a gifted dancer, choreographer, and teacher, he is also a great physical therapist! Alex is very approachable and very professional in his demeanor. I found him to be a great listener as evidenced by his detailed notes after each visit in which he documented important points from our discussions. He is very patient and very willing to try different approaches to treatment. I really felt that he cared about my injuries and my desires and goals and that he wanted me to succeed, even if it took a long time. I felt that Alex was honest even when he didn't have the answers, and I sense that he is very motivated to learn from his patients' experiences. As a middle aged adult still passionate about dance even if it's not my career, I appreciated Alex's unique experience in this realm and his ability to help me with dance related concerns so that I can keep dancing in a safer way. I would highly recommend this physical therapist!
    Elaine W — Jul 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alex Loch, DPT
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alex Loch, DPT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Loch to family and friends

    Dr. Loch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Loch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alex Loch, DPT.

    About Dr. Alex Loch, DPT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1619393832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Loch, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loch works at Essentia Health-Therapy & Performance Center in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Loch’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Loch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.