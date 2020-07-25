Dr. Alex Loch, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Loch, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Essentia Health-Therapy & Performance Center, 1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811
Not only is Alex Loch a gifted dancer, choreographer, and teacher, he is also a great physical therapist! Alex is very approachable and very professional in his demeanor. I found him to be a great listener as evidenced by his detailed notes after each visit in which he documented important points from our discussions. He is very patient and very willing to try different approaches to treatment. I really felt that he cared about my injuries and my desires and goals and that he wanted me to succeed, even if it took a long time. I felt that Alex was honest even when he didn't have the answers, and I sense that he is very motivated to learn from his patients' experiences. As a middle aged adult still passionate about dance even if it's not my career, I appreciated Alex's unique experience in this realm and his ability to help me with dance related concerns so that I can keep dancing in a safer way. I would highly recommend this physical therapist!
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
