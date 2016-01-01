Dr. Flores Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alex Flores Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. Alex Flores Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Edinburg, TX.
Dr. Flores Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Spine Medical Center PA5327 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 631-2277
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flores Jr?
About Dr. Alex Flores Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1003844218
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores Jr works at
Dr. Flores Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.