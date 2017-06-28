Dr. Aleta Gong, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleta Gong, OD
Overview
Dr. Aleta Gong, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Aleta B. Gong-tang Od PC16020 N 35th Ave Ste 2, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 547-3255
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Her staff and Dr. Gong are amazing and helpful.
About Dr. Aleta Gong, OD
- Optometry
- English, Chinese
- 1003887944
Dr. Gong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gong speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gong.
