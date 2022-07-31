See All Nurse Practitioners in Forest Hills, NY
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Aleksey Babakhanov, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Forest Hills, NY. 

Aleksey Babakhanov works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Quest Physical Therapy PC
    6405 Yellowstone Blvd Apt 101, Forest Hills, NY 11375
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 31, 2022
    Highly professional Exemplary dermatologist Good staff Truly cares about his pts
    Oscar messer — Jul 31, 2022
    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1659838977
