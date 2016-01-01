Dr. Alejandro Zavala, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Zavala, DPT
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Zavala, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Roseville, MI.
Dr. Zavala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shores Podiatry Assoc PC20905 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 859-0068
-
2
Karlene, Scott B MD3990 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 353-5325
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zavala?
About Dr. Alejandro Zavala, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1194950568
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavala accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zavala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavala works at
Dr. Zavala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.