Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC is accepting new patients
Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC is a Chiropractor in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Chiropractic College.
Dr. Bochm-Cabanas works at
Locations
-
1
ABC Rehab & Chiropractic LLC1304 Bertrand Dr Ste B3, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 706-7878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bochm-Cabanas?
Very professional and knowledgeable! Takes extra time to listen to me and asks many questions. I highly recommend Dr. Bochm!
About Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC
- Chiropractic
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487986931
Education & Certifications
- Moody Health Center
- Texas Chiropractic College
- South Louisiana Community College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bochm-Cabanas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bochm-Cabanas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bochm-Cabanas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bochm-Cabanas works at
Dr. Bochm-Cabanas speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bochm-Cabanas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bochm-Cabanas.
