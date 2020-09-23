Overview

Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC is a Chiropractor in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Chiropractic College.



Dr. Bochm-Cabanas works at ABC Rehab and chiropractic in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.