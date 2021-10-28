Alejandra Arango has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alejandra Arango, LMHC
Overview
Alejandra Arango, LMHC is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Alejandra Arango works at
Locations
Alejandra Arango Lmhc PA9010 SW 137th Ave Ste 239, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (786) 556-4040
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Alejandra for about 8 years now, on and off through high school and college. She was critical in helping me turn my life around after an awful bout of depression. I think I can truly say that Alejandra helped save my life. After I moved away for school, she continued working with me over the phone and was extremely flexible during the pandemic. I have had many therapists through the years, and none of them truly clicked with me like Alejandra has. I cannot recommend her enough.
About Alejandra Arango, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Alejandra Arango accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Alejandra Arango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
19 patients have reviewed Alejandra Arango. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alejandra Arango.
