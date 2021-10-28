See All Counselors in Miami, FL
Alejandra Arango, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Alejandra Arango, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alejandra Arango, LMHC is a Counselor in Miami, FL. 

Alejandra Arango works at Alejandra Arango Lmhc PA in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alejandra Arango Lmhc PA
    9010 SW 137th Ave Ste 239, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 556-4040
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alejandra Arango?

    Oct 28, 2021
    I have been seeing Alejandra for about 8 years now, on and off through high school and college. She was critical in helping me turn my life around after an awful bout of depression. I think I can truly say that Alejandra helped save my life. After I moved away for school, she continued working with me over the phone and was extremely flexible during the pandemic. I have had many therapists through the years, and none of them truly clicked with me like Alejandra has. I cannot recommend her enough.
    — Oct 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alejandra Arango, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Alejandra Arango, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alejandra Arango to family and friends

    Alejandra Arango's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alejandra Arango

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alejandra Arango, LMHC.

    About Alejandra Arango, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487834289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alejandra Arango has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alejandra Arango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alejandra Arango works at Alejandra Arango Lmhc PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Alejandra Arango’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Alejandra Arango. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alejandra Arango.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alejandra Arango, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alejandra Arango appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alejandra Arango, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.