Aleithe Alvarez, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Aleithe Alvarez, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from Accredited by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Aleithe Alvarez works at
Locations
Cardiology1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 200, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 398-7814Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alvarez is in a class of her own. Well above the rest. Vast knowledge, caring, does not rush you, and is a great listener. Her chairside manners are simply outstanding. My previous doctors had me on bp and cholesterol meds. Thanks to her I no longer need them. I consider myself blessed and fortunate to have found her. Can't imagine going to another doctor. ??
About Aleithe Alvarez, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1790223154
Education & Certifications
- Accredited by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners
Frequently Asked Questions
Aleithe Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Aleithe Alvarez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aleithe Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aleithe Alvarez speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Aleithe Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aleithe Alvarez.
