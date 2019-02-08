Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alebachew Kindie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Alebachew Kindie works at
Locations
The Center For Health Care Services5372 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 261-1600
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We really like Mr. Kindie. He takes very good care of my son, and takes the time to listen to our concerns and address them. We definitely recommend him. The other staff there are also wonderful. We are always treated with care & concern and respect.
About Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538601075
Frequently Asked Questions
Alebachew Kindie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alebachew Kindie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alebachew Kindie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Alebachew Kindie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alebachew Kindie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alebachew Kindie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alebachew Kindie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.