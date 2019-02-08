See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Alebachew Kindie works at The Center For Health Care Services in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center For Health Care Services
    5372 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 261-1600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alebachew Kindie?

    Feb 08, 2019
    We really like Mr. Kindie. He takes very good care of my son, and takes the time to listen to our concerns and address them. We definitely recommend him. The other staff there are also wonderful. We are always treated with care & concern and respect.
    S. S. in San Antonio, TX — Feb 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alebachew Kindie to family and friends

    Alebachew Kindie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alebachew Kindie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC.

    About Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538601075
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alebachew Kindie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alebachew Kindie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alebachew Kindie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alebachew Kindie works at The Center For Health Care Services in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Alebachew Kindie’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Alebachew Kindie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alebachew Kindie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alebachew Kindie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alebachew Kindie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alebachew Kindie, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.