Aleathia Ware has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Aleathia Ware, FNP
Overview
Aleathia Ware, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Aleathia Ware works at
Locations
Mountain View Medical Group at Powers6140 Tutt Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 380-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Aleathia is my 'go to' gp medical person. She listens with patience, doesn't rush me, and has consistently accurately helped me. I'm not big on seeing doctors or having the annual procedures done, but Aleathia makes it all bearable.
About Aleathia Ware, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184858581
Frequently Asked Questions
Aleathia Ware accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aleathia Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Aleathia Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aleathia Ware.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aleathia Ware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aleathia Ware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.