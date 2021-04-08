See All Nurse Practitioners in Colorado Springs, CO
Aleathia Ware, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (16)
Aleathia Ware, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Aleathia Ware works at Mountain View Medical Group At Powers in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain View Medical Group at Powers
    6140 Tutt Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 380-6800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 08, 2021
    Aleathia is my 'go to' gp medical person. She listens with patience, doesn't rush me, and has consistently accurately helped me. I'm not big on seeing doctors or having the annual procedures done, but Aleathia makes it all bearable.
    Pat Hill — Apr 08, 2021
    About Aleathia Ware, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1184858581
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aleathia Ware has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Aleathia Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aleathia Ware works at Mountain View Medical Group At Powers in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Aleathia Ware’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Aleathia Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aleathia Ware.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aleathia Ware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aleathia Ware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

