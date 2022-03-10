See All Neurologists in Long Branch, NJ
Neurology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aldo Scopelliti, DC is a Neurology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from Nuhs.

Dr. Scopelliti works at Monmouth Chiropractic Neurology Assoc. PA in Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Chiropractic Neurology Assoc. PA
    279 3rd Ave Ste 404, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 229-5250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autonomic Neuropathy
Brain Injury
Disequilibrium Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Disequilibrium Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fall Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fall
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2022
    FANTASTIC DR! goes above and beyond and follows up! Very knowledgeable and friendly
    N/A — Mar 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aldo Scopelliti, DC
    About Dr. Aldo Scopelliti, DC

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568524049
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Traumatic Brain Injury and Concussion
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Carrick Institute For Post Doctoral Studies In Neurology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Nuhs
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aldo Scopelliti, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scopelliti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scopelliti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scopelliti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scopelliti works at Monmouth Chiropractic Neurology Assoc. PA in Long Branch, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Scopelliti’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Scopelliti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scopelliti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scopelliti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scopelliti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

