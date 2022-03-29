Albina Kroytor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Albina Kroytor, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Albina Kroytor, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jersey City, NJ.
Albina Kroytor works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Dermatology3202 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 861-4226
-
2
Metropolitan Dermatology1324 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 448-4488Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
-
3
Metropolitan Dermatology3071 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 Directions (856) 691-1737Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSunday11:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Albina Kroytor?
Had my procedure done with Dr. Albina. She explained every detail of operation and followed up within a week. Certainly will recommend
About Albina Kroytor, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780603803
Frequently Asked Questions
Albina Kroytor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Albina Kroytor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Albina Kroytor works at
6 patients have reviewed Albina Kroytor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Albina Kroytor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Albina Kroytor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Albina Kroytor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.