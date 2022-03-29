See All Physicians Assistants in Jersey City, NJ
Albina Kroytor, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Albina Kroytor, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Albina Kroytor, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jersey City, NJ. 

Albina Kroytor works at Metropolitan Dermatology in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY and Vineland, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    3202 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 861-4226
  2. 2
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    1324 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-4488
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    3071 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 691-1737
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Albina Kroytor?

    Mar 29, 2022
    Had my procedure done with Dr. Albina. She explained every detail of operation and followed up within a week. Certainly will recommend
    Felix Kroytor — Mar 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Albina Kroytor, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Albina Kroytor, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Albina Kroytor to family and friends

    Albina Kroytor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Albina Kroytor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Albina Kroytor, PA.

    About Albina Kroytor, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780603803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Albina Kroytor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Albina Kroytor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Albina Kroytor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Albina Kroytor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Albina Kroytor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Albina Kroytor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Albina Kroytor, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.