See All Clinical Psychologists in Miami, FL
Albert Zbik, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Albert Zbik, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Albert Zbik, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    9260 SW 72nd St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 412-0005
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Albert Zbik?

    Aug 22, 2021
    Dr. Zbik is excellent! He nailed the issues and worked directly to deal with them right from the start. If you want to sit and just complain endlessly, then this is not your provider. He is very experienced at EMDR and PTSD treatments, and he works WITH YOU to settle your issues once and for all. Such a relief when you put in the time and the effort to heal! He is amazing!
    — Aug 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Albert Zbik, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Albert Zbik, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Albert Zbik to family and friends

    Albert Zbik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Albert Zbik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Albert Zbik, PSY.

    About Albert Zbik, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508865072
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Albert Zbik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Albert Zbik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Albert Zbik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Albert Zbik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Albert Zbik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Albert Zbik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Albert Zbik, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.