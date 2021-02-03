Albert Salinas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Albert Salinas, FNP
Albert Salinas, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Texas Tech4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Very Good, always listens to my health issues and is very thorough.
About Albert Salinas, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669728903
Albert Salinas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Albert Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Albert Salinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Albert Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Albert Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.