Albert Salinas, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Albert Salinas, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Albert Salinas works at INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Tech
    4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Albert Salinas, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669728903
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Albert Salinas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Albert Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Albert Salinas works at INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Albert Salinas’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Albert Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Albert Salinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Albert Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Albert Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

