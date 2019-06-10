Albert Potash, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Albert Potash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Albert Potash, MA
Albert Potash, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA.
Albert Potash works at
Dir Al Potash, LMFT24050 Madison St Ste 202, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 463-6638Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:45pmThursday9:00am - 8:15pmFriday9:00am - 7:45pmSaturday11:00am - 6:00pmSunday1:00am - 3:00pm
I was a patient of Al's for quite a few years. I had several issues to work on. A failing marriage and a son that is disabled. The therapy was good. However some times when I went things went smoothly, other times Al was just not there, physically yes but after awhile he seemed disinterested with my case. I had gone through all the difficult times, and at this point in my life I was just trying to stay afloat. Al felt after years of therapy that I should take time away from my therapy with him. I did just that, and when I felt that I needed an appointment with him, he left a message in my phone that we would no longer be doing therapy together. Their was never an explanation as to why we would not work together. After years of depending on him, this was very hurtful. I did call and leave a message on his answering machine asking why he no longer would work with me. He never called me back to give me a answer to my question. This was just not a very ethical way to end my therapy.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1700958774
- State University Of Ny At Plattsburgh
