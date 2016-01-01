Albert Hanlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Albert Hanlon, PA
Overview
Albert Hanlon, PA is a Physician Assistant in Medford, MA.
Albert Hanlon works at
Locations
Mystic Valley Medical Associates101 Main St Ste 110, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 396-4514Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Albert Hanlon, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235190927
Frequently Asked Questions
Albert Hanlon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Albert Hanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Albert Hanlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Albert Hanlon.
