See All Nurse Practitioners in Oakland, CA
Alberletia Joseph Icon-share Share Profile

Alberletia Joseph

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Alberletia Joseph is a Nurse Practitioner in Oakland, CA. 

Alberletia Joseph works at Magic Johnson Clinic in Oakland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Danielle Jansen, FNP
Danielle Jansen, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Dina Laveaux, ARNP
Dina Laveaux, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Alexandra Wilder, APRN-BC
Alexandra Wilder, APRN-BC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Maxim Healthcare Services Inc.
    400 30th St Ste 300, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 628-0949
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alberletia Joseph?

    Photo: Alberletia Joseph
    How would you rate your experience with Alberletia Joseph?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alberletia Joseph to family and friends

    Alberletia Joseph's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alberletia Joseph

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alberletia Joseph.

    About Alberletia Joseph

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114418209
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alberletia Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alberletia Joseph works at Magic Johnson Clinic in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Alberletia Joseph’s profile.

    Alberletia Joseph has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alberletia Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alberletia Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alberletia Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alberletia Joseph?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.