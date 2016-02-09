See All Nurse Practitioners in Minneapolis, MN
Alayna Pine, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alayna Pine, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Minneapolis, MN. 

Alayna Pine works at Fairview Clinics Riverside in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairview Clinics Riverside
    606 24th Ave S Ste 700, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 672-2450
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2016
    I absolutely LOVE Alayna! She takes the time to really talk to her patients & address their concerns. Both my 20 yr old daughter & I have been seeing her for a few years now & are disappointed if we are not able to get in to see her when experiencing a health concern. When we go in to see her, she always makes a point to ask how the other family member is doing. She really cares and that is not something you see a lot of these days. She reminds me of the small town doctors I saw as a kid.
    Maplewood, MN — Feb 09, 2016
    About Alayna Pine, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750610523
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alayna Pine, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alayna Pine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alayna Pine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Alayna Pine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alayna Pine works at Fairview Clinics Riverside in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Alayna Pine’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Alayna Pine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alayna Pine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alayna Pine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alayna Pine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

