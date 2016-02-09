Alayna Pine, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alayna Pine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alayna Pine, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alayna Pine, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Minneapolis, MN.
Alayna Pine works at
Locations
1
Fairview Clinics Riverside606 24th Ave S Ste 700, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 672-2450
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely LOVE Alayna! She takes the time to really talk to her patients & address their concerns. Both my 20 yr old daughter & I have been seeing her for a few years now & are disappointed if we are not able to get in to see her when experiencing a health concern. When we go in to see her, she always makes a point to ask how the other family member is doing. She really cares and that is not something you see a lot of these days. She reminds me of the small town doctors I saw as a kid.
About Alayna Pine, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750610523
Frequently Asked Questions
Alayna Pine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Alayna Pine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alayna Pine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Alayna Pine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alayna Pine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alayna Pine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alayna Pine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.