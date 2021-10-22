See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Alayna Checkley

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Alayna Checkley is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Alayna Checkley works at Southern Nevada Pain Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern Nevada Pain Center
    6950 W Desert Inn Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 259-5550
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Alayna Checkley

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508380858
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alayna Checkley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alayna Checkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alayna Checkley works at Southern Nevada Pain Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Alayna Checkley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Alayna Checkley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alayna Checkley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alayna Checkley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alayna Checkley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

