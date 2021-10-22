Alayna Checkley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alayna Checkley
Offers telehealth
Alayna Checkley is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Alayna Checkley works at
Southern Nevada Pain Center6950 W Desert Inn Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 259-5550
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Yes !! Dr . Alayna Checkley is so awesome !! She listened to me and my concerns . I feel that she really cares about me and my health !! She is very smart and also very down to earth and positive !! We need more doctors like you !! Thanks for being amazing and helping me !!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508380858
Alayna Checkley accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alayna Checkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Alayna Checkley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alayna Checkley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alayna Checkley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alayna Checkley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.