Dr. Alan Zwerdling, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Zwerdling, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maine.

Dr. Zwerdling works at Chiropractic Health Associates of Central Jersey in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Chiropractic Health Associates of Central Jersey
    Chiropractic Health Associates of Central Jersey
170 State Route 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 936-1212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Intimacy Problems Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Zwerdling is highly skilled and supportive therapist who makes vulnerability possible, uses a curious mindset to guide you through your pain, and provides valuable insight that can allow for a shift in perspective and experience; creating a deeper connection to yourself, your marriage and your life. The only way out of pain is through – a good therapist makes it bearable We worked with Alan for a few years in personal and couples counseling. His warmth and humanity fosters an openness that makes it safe to be who you are, feel what you feel, and speak your truth, without fear of judgement. He compassionately guided us through our issues, encouraging us to name and explore the feelings that arose, which led to a new experience of the same old events. The process led to growth, altering the trajectory of my focus and experience, resulting in less pain and more peace.
    — Nov 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alan Zwerdling, PHD
    About Dr. Alan Zwerdling, PHD

    Marriage & Family Therapy
    38 years of experience
    English
    1205850468
    Education & Certifications

    Pederson-Krag Center
    University Of Maine
    State University of New York at Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Zwerdling, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Zwerdling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zwerdling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Zwerdling works at Chiropractic Health Associates of Central Jersey in Red Bank, NJ.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwerdling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zwerdling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zwerdling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

