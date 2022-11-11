Dr. Alan Zwerdling, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zwerdling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Zwerdling, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alan Zwerdling, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maine.
Dr. Zwerdling works at
Locations
Chiropractic Health Associates of Central Jersey170 State Route 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 936-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zwerdling is highly skilled and supportive therapist who makes vulnerability possible, uses a curious mindset to guide you through your pain, and provides valuable insight that can allow for a shift in perspective and experience; creating a deeper connection to yourself, your marriage and your life. The only way out of pain is through – a good therapist makes it bearable We worked with Alan for a few years in personal and couples counseling. His warmth and humanity fosters an openness that makes it safe to be who you are, feel what you feel, and speak your truth, without fear of judgement. He compassionately guided us through our issues, encouraging us to name and explore the feelings that arose, which led to a new experience of the same old events. The process led to growth, altering the trajectory of my focus and experience, resulting in less pain and more peace.
About Dr. Alan Zwerdling, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205850468
Education & Certifications
- Pederson-Krag Center
- University Of Maine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Zwerdling works at
