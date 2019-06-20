Dr. Yellin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Yellin, PHD
Dr. Alan Yellin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Christina M Ford MD11777 San Vicente Blvd Ste 703, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 826-0703
Dr. Yellin is the best and these bad reviews are probably by the parents that are on the losing side of a child custody case. He was wonderful with our daughters and our family. He helped our younger daughter cope with and move past some ocd behaviors. I recommend him wholeheartedly.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144424276
Dr. Yellin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yellin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yellin.
